AMARAVATI: Ahead of the civic polls in Andhra Pradesh, leaders from several political parties started migrating into the ruling YSR Congress party. Politicians, who were impressed with the pro people schemes of the YSRCP, have been joining the party in large numbers across the state.

Recently several key leaders of Telugu Desam Party like Rama Subba Reddy, Satish Reddy and Subhan Basha has joined the YSRCP.

Now, Former TDP MLA Gurumurthy Reddy, Former Corporator PLSN Prasad, TSN Murthy, and the president of the North Rajak Sangh Visakha North constituency also joined YSRCP in the presence of YSRCP National Secretary Vijayasai Reddy, Minister Kurasala Kannababu and MP MVV Satyanarayana. Vijayasai Reddy welcomed them into the party.

Speaking on the occasion, Vijayasai Reddy expressed confident that YSRCP will repeat the history like AP 2019 polls by achieving landslide victory in the upcoming Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) elections. He even assured that state government will contribute for the all round development of Visakhapatnam.

Speaking further Vijayasai Reddy added that AP Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has proposed Visakhapatnam as executive capital with an aim to develop all the North Andhra districts.

YSRCP MP said, "Visakha will be developed as a tourist city, and AP government will start a Metro Rail project from Vishakha to Bhogapuram."

He even assured that state government will solve the drinking water problem in Visakhapatnam by initiating a pipeline from Purushottapatnam.

Agriculture Minister Kurasala Kannababu appreciated the mark governance of AP CM. He lauded YS Jagan for backing the development of BCs by implementing the Eluru declaration.

