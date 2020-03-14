AMARAVATI: After one person tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh, the state government has taken steps to prevent the spread of virus in the state. AP government also released a bulletin over the preventive measures to curb the spread of COVID-19 virus.

State Medical Health Department Special Secretary, KS Jawahar Reddy said that the person infected with coronavirus in Nellore is stable and is recovering, he will be discharge after his blood samples are tested after 14 days. Reddy asked the people not to panic, as the state government has taken all the steps to prevent the spread of the virus.

Speaking further, he said that family members of the Nellore coronavirus infected person were quarantined. He even added that 675 peoples’ blood samples, who have a travel history from coronavirus affected countries to AP, have been sent for testing, 428 people have been quarantined.

A total of 233 people have undergone testing for the past 28 days,14 people are being treated at the hospital, said Jawahar Reddy.

Jawahar Reddy added that, a total of 8,691 passengers were screened at Visakhapatnam airport, and 64 were diagnosed with the symptoms of coronavirus. All the passengers coming from the ports of Visakhapatnam, Gannavaram and Krishnapatnam and have been screened. None of them have the symptoms of virus, said Heath secreatary.

The state government also advised, all the people with travel history from other countries to be in home isolation for at least 14 days.

Jawahar Reddy advised the people to go to the nearest government hospital if they suspect any symptoms of coronavirus, in 108 vehicles wearing the mask. He even said that people who experience the symptoms like fever, cough and any other coronavirus symptoms to call toll free number 0866-2410978 or 104 helpline number.

