KURNOOL: In another shocker to the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), former minister KE Krishnamurthy's brother and TDP MLC KE Prabhakar on Friday March 13, announced his decision to resign to the membership in the party. Prabhakar said he that would soon announce about details about which party he would join later in the day.

Speaking to the media, Prabhakar lashed out at the TDP district coordinator who failed to allot a corporator ticket to him. He even added that the they were blindly following the instructions of a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders.

TDP is facing a series of setbacks just before the local body elections in Andhra Pradesh which are scheduled between March 21 and 29 in four phases. Several senior leaders, former ministers and MLAs have already left the party.

Not just in Kurnool, the TDP is facing the same situation in Anantapur district MLC Shamanthakamani, her daughter and former MLA Yamini Bala are also considering to leave TDP fold. Rumours are that many leaders are ready to leave the party as TDP President Chandrababu Naidu has been ignoring the Dalits in the region.



Same is the case in the district of Kadapa, as most of the TDP party leaders are leaving the party and joining YSR Congress Party (YSRCP). TDP senior minority leader and former state minority cell secretary Subhan Basha resigned from the party and joined the ruling YSRCP. He said that he took this decision to leave the party as he was upset with the way the TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu and his son Nara Lokesh were treating the minorities.

Already, TDP senior leader and former minister Rama Subba Reddy Ponnapureddy left the party and joined the YSRCP along with his supporters and activists on Wednesday. TDP's Pulivendula constituency chief Satish Reddy also joined YSRCP two days ago.

