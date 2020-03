VISAKHAPATNAM: The Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) elections are going to be held on March 23. In the wake of elections, YSRCP has announced second list of candidates. Tourism Minister Avanti Srinivas and YSRCP leader Dadi Veerabhadra Rao announced the list of 54 candidates on Friday.

Here is the list of candidates.

Visakha North - Divisions

14th Division - K.Anil Kumar

24th Division - Padma Reddy

26th Division - Peela Venkata Laxmi

43rd Division - Peddishetty Usha Shri

45th Division - Kampa Honaka

48th Division - Nili Thirumala Devi

50th Division - Vavilalapalli Prasad

51st Division - Reyyi Venkata Ramana

54th Division - Challa Rajini

55th Division - Shashikala

Visakha East - Divisions

10th Division - Bonda Madhavi

12th Division - Akramani Pushpa

17th Division - Gedela Lavanya

19th Division - Suruda Venkatalaxmi

Visakha West - Division

41st Division - Y. Fathima Rani

56th Division - Adati Srinivas Rao

58th Divsion - G Lavanya

59th Divsion - Purna Sri

61st Divsion - Dadi Surya Kumari

62nd Divsion - Palla Lakshmana Rao

63rd Divsion - Pilaka Ram Mohan Reddy

89th Divsion - Doddi Kiran

90th Divsion - Chukka Prasad Reddy

Visakha South - Division

30th Division - P Jyothi

34th Division - B Gouri

36th Division - K Swarna Latha

39th Division - Kolli Simhachalam

Bheemili 1st Division - Akramani Padma

2nd Division - Ch Karunakar Reddy

3rd Division - M Bharati

4th Division - Yedukondala Rao

5th Division - P Venkata Rama Devi

6th Division - D Priyanka

7th Division - Pothula Lakshmi

98th Division - Y Varaha Narasimham

65th Division - B Narasimha Patrudu

66th Division - Mohmmad Imran

70th Division - V Ramachandra Rao

71st Division - R Rama Rao

73rd Division - B.Sujatha

74th Division - T Vamsi Reddy

75th Division - K Bharati

76th Division - B Ramana

78th Division - G Govinda Raju

86th Division - B Subba Rao

87th Division - P Vijaya Lakshmi

Pendurthi 93rd Division - D Appal Raju

94th Division - A Murali Krishna

97th Division - G Venkata Leelavathi

84th Division - P Yashoda

Anakapalli 80th Division - K Neelima

81st Division - P Lakshmi Soujanya

82nd Division - M Sunitha

83rd Division - J Prasanna Lakshmi

