AMARAVATI: The Centre government on Friday has approved Rs 7,660 crore worth "Green Highways" proposal for constructing of a 780 km of highways in the Four States Including Andhra Pradesh.

This project mainly focuses on up-gradation of various National Highways in four states Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh.

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar told the reporters, "The cabinet has approved building 780-km 'green' National Highway project at a cost of Rs 7,660 crore."

