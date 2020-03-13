AMARAVATI: The Andhra Pradesh government on Friday decided to implement the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897, as a precautionary measure to curb the possible spread of the novel coronavirus.

The decision follows a directive from the Union Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba to all states to invoke the provisions of the Act.

State Special Chief Secretary (Health) K S Jawahar Reddy told a press conference here that action would be taken as per Section 2 of the Act against those who did not follow the safety precautions suggested by the government to contain coronavirus.

Only one positive case of Covid-19 was reported in the state so far while test results of another seven suspected cases were awaited, the Special Chief Secretary said.

"We have issued a set of guidelines for home isolation to be followed by those returning from foreign countries. They should confine themselves to home for 14 days and not meet anyone, including close family members," Jawahar Reddy said.

"Also, precautions should be taken by all, particularly in crowded places like cinema halls and malls.

If anyone is found violating the guidelines, we will initiate action as per the EDA, he said.

The state government has identified two quarantine facilities in Tirupati (500 capacity) and Visakhapatnam (200 capacity).

Two laboratories for testing Covid-19 cases were established in Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences, Tirupati, and another in Vijayawada, he said. (PTI)

