PULIVENDULA: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed condolences for the death of Lakshmi Devamma who is the mother of his Personal Assistant Ravishekar. Lakshmi Devamma (67) died due to ill health in the late hours of Wednesday. Ravishekar’s mother was suffering from health issues from the past 10 days. Ravishekar rushed to Pulivendula from the CM camp office at Tadepalligudem immediately after receiving the information.

Kadapa MP YS Avinash Reddy, YSRCP Tonduru Mandal Incharge YS Madhu Reddy, Pulivendula Municipal Incharge YS Manohar Reddy, YSRCP state secretary Devireddy Shivashankar Reddy, Linga Mandal leader Dantuluru Krishna, Marketyard Chairman Chinnappa and various other leaders went to Ravishekar's residence and offered condolences to the bereaved family. The final rites of Ravishekar's mother was conducted at Kothapalli of Simhadripuram mandal.

