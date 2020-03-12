VISAKHAPATNAM: The YSRCP leaders and party workers celebrated the 10th foundation day of the Party across the state. Rajya Sabha MP and YSRCP Parliamentary Party and National General Secretary, V Vijayasai Reddy attended YSRCP's foundation day program in the party office at Visakhapatnam on Thursday morning.

Commemorating the occasion, he unfurled the party flag in the party premises. Present in the function were Ministers Avanti Srinivasa Rao, Dadi Veerabhadra Rao, city YSRCP president Vamsi Krishna, Gajuwaka MLA Nagi Reddy, former MLA NA Rahman, Chintalpudi Venkataramayya, Tayanala Vijay Kumar, West Vizag convenor Malla Vijay Prasad, Prem Babu and other party workers.

Vijayasai Reddy wished the people on the foundation day. He said that the party leader and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy faced many hurdles which were created by the Telugu Desam Party and the Congress. However, YS Jagan overcame these obstacles and earned the support of the people. He said that YSRCP's victory was possible only due to the hard work of party workers. YS Jagan had closely observed the sufferings of the people during his interaction with them in the Praja Sankalpa Yatra (padyatra) and won the hearts of the people came to power only after winning the hearts of the people, he said.

The MP said that welfare schemes were being implemented keeping the interests of the poor in mind and overcoming financial problems in the state, he said.

CM YS Jagan was moving forward to achieve the objectives of the late Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy. During these nine months in power, many revolutionary schemes were implemented in the state, which were hitherto unseen in the country. These schemes were also implemented with the Chief Minister's commitment towards the upliftment of the weak and backward sections and stands by in support of the disadvantaged sections of the society.

Vijayasai Reddy said the Chief Minister had taken the decision of creating three capitals keeping mind the equal development of all the important regions in the state. No power can stop this decision, which was taken with the support of the people, he stated emphatically.

Speaking further Vijayasai Reddy said that the YSRCP has emerged as a major power by winning 151 seats in the state elections. The MP said, "It has been decided to allot one lakh 52 thousand housing sites to the poor in the city of Visakhapatnam. No previous government has done such work that the YSRCP has done, he exhorted. Finally while concluding, Vijayasai Reddy clearly emphasised that if anyone wants to join the party then one should resign their posts first as we believe in ethics and values, he said.