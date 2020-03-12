AMARAVATI: Telugu Desam Party senior leader and Prakasam district MLA Karanam Balaram's son Karanam Venkatesh has joined the ruling YSR Congress party (YSRCP) in the presence of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, on Thursday, March 12. AP CM invited him to the party. Along with Karanam Venkatesh, Former Minister Paleti Rama Rao also joined the YSRCP.

Minister Balineni Srinivas Reddy, TDP MLAs Karanam Balaram, and Vallabhaneni Vamsi were present at the event. Speaking on the occasion, Venkatesh said that he would work hard for the strengthening of the party, and welfare of people.