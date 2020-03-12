With the onset of summer, adequate drinking water should be provided in all schools and Oral Re-hydration Solution (ORS) sachets should be kept in every school for use of Students.

Mid-day-meals should be prepared and supplied to the students at the end of school hours and then send students to their homes.

Bridge Courses from March 16th

Education officials have also given directions related to rules for bridge courses to be conducted for elementary school students from 16th of this month.

A video conference was held in this regard. The bridge program was set up by the government to make children study through play method and ease the burden

- Students will have a baseline test on the 16th of this month to check their capabilities and the examination will be conducted for 50 marks.

- Teachers and students need not worry even if the student scores a zero in the baseline test. The test is only mean to evaluate the students' academic level.

- Once the 30 days bridge course is over,an end line test will be held on April 22 to see how they have fared.

- The bridge course will be conducted even where the school has a single teacher.

- Classes 1 and 2 will not have Environmental Sciences as a subject.

- Students are not required to bring notebooks during the bridge course. The Ministry of Education will provide them with practice sheets in workbooks and handbooks to teachers.

- The Parents-Teacher Meeting will be convened on April 23 to inform them progress of students.

