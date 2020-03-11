TIRUPATI: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) temple is always packed with devotees from all over the country. Foreigners find themselves rushing to visit the most historic Lord Venkateswara temple. But, TTD has now issued an advisory asking people not to visit the temple within 28 days after landing in India, as coronavirus spreading across the country. It even requested people with any other symptoms of the deadly CoVID-19 virus.

According to the reports the TTD temple has issued this advisory as a precautionary measure to avoid the pilgrims to get infected with the deadly virus in the holly shrine of Tirumala.

TTD board has also taken up several preventive measures to protect the health of people visiting the temple.

Also Read: Yes Bank Crisis: TTD Bank Deposits Safe Due To Timely Withdrawal