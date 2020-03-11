AMARAVATI: The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) high command has taken a crucial decision about the selection of candidates for the local body elections.

In a directive to the state regional coordinators, it has instructed that they should not field the relatives of YSRCP MLAs and constituency coordinators in the local body elections.

The civic polls in Andhra Pradesh are scheduled to be held between March 21 and 29 in four phases. The party has instructed the coordinators, not to give B forms to the relatives of MLAs and constituency coordinators even if they are willing to compete in the elections.

Elections for 660 ZPTC and 9,984 MPTC seats will be held in the first phase. Today is the last date to file nominations for the first phase of the MPTC and ZPTC elections in AP, and candidates can file nominations till 5 PM. The final list will be announced on the March 14, and the elections will be held on March 21. The results will be announced on March 24.

Municipal Election nominations procedure has started from today i.e. March 11th and will continue until the March 13. Elections will be held on March 23 and the results will be announced on the March 27.

