AMARAVATI: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Wednesday ordered the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to probe into the killing of Former Minister YS Vivekananda Reddy at his residence in Kadapa on March 15, 2019.

During Chandrababu Naidu government, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) was formed to investigate into murder case. SIT investigated the case in different angles, but Vivekananda Reddy's daughter N. Suneetha Reddy has filed a petition in the High Court seeking a CBI probe.

Responding to that, the court has now ordered a CBI probe into the case for further investigation.

