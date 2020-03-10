RS Nominees Meet AP CM YS Jagan

AMARAVATI: Minister Mopidevi Venkataramana and industrialist Alla Ayodhya Rami Reddy met Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday, March 10, and thanked him for selecting them as Raja Sabha candidates from the state.
Speaking to the media after meeting the CM, Ayodhya Rami Reddy said that he was happy to be selected as a Rajya Sabha candidate. He even added that YS Jagan has proved once again that YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) will always recognise and appreciate hard working workers. Rami Reddy said that would do his utmost to develop the state in the future.
Minister Mopidevi Venkataramana lauded YS Jagan to implement 50 per cent reservations for the Backward Communities in the Rajya Sabha nominations process.
Not only in Raja Sabha seats, AP CM has always given importance to the BC community, said Venkataramana. He even added that YS Jagan is a true leader and has brought the BCs to power, from vote bank politics.
"The state government has made a decision to select Parimal Nathwani which will benefit the people of the state and will help the state needs and development," he said. Opposition Leader Chandrababu is not qualified to speak on the candidature of Nathwani, he cited.
Meanwhile Mukesh Ambani's close friend and MP Parimal Nathwani held a special pooja at Vijayawada Indrakeeladri temple, after he was selected for upper house from AP in the morning.
Speaking to the media after meeting the Chief Minister, Nathwani said that "I am are very happy for this great opportunity to be nominated for the Rajya Sabha seat from AP."
Nathwani thanked AP CM for selecting him as a Rajya Sabha candidate and said that it is rare opportunity for him that he will be a Rajya Sabha MP for the third time. He even appreciated the mark governance of AP CM and said that it is a great opportunity to work with him, and he would use his experience for the benefit of Andhra Pradesh.
