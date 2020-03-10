RS Nominees Meet AP CM YS Jagan

Speaking to the media after meeting the Chief Minister, Nathwani said that "I am are very happy for this great opportunity to be nominated for the Rajya Sabha seat from AP."

Nathwani thanked AP CM for selecting him as a Rajya Sabha candidate and said that it is rare opportunity for him that he will be a Rajya Sabha MP for the third time. He even appreciated the mark governance of AP CM and said that it is a great opportunity to work with him, and he would use his experience for the benefit of Andhra Pradesh.

Even Minister Mopidevi Venkataramana lauds AP CM for providing 50 per cent reservations in the Rajya Sabha nomination.

Not only in Raja Sabha seats, AP CM always given importance to BC community, said Venkataramana. He even added that YS Jagan is the true leader has brought the BCs to power, from vote bank politics.

"The state government has made a decision to select Parimal Nathwani which will benefit the people of the state and will help the state needs and development," he said. Opposition Leader Chandrababu is not qualified to speak on the candidature of Nathwani.

