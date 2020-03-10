AP Governor Gets Right To Vote In the State

Governor always stressed about the need to vote during elections in many occasions. He said that voting is a valuable right available to all the citizens of the country and everyone should make use of their right.If they fail to vote on election day, they have no moral right to claim fundamental rights, and to question the policies framed by elected government, he stated.

Harichandan even added that India has the best Constitution which has given Fundamental Rights like equality before the law, freedom of speech and that its important that everyone exhort this right to vote.

