AMARAVATI: A sustainable fee structure has to be followed in the higher education sector in the state with top priority being given to high standards, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, while holding a review meeting with the officials on higher education sector here on Monday.

The Chief Minister said that officials should see to it that colleges maintain standards. The officials of the Andhra Pradesh Higher Education Regulatory and Monitoring Commission (APHERMC) submitted proposals on fees structure in colleges. The Chief Minister said studies should not be a burden to the students and the government policies on the subject should be highly sustainable.

The Chief Minister said, as announced earlier, the government was ready with proposals for clearing fee reimbursement to the students for three quarterlies for this year and will also clear all the dues of the previous year. The government was making strides to clear all the payments by March 30, he said and added that the colleges would benefit if the payments are cleared in time.

APHERMC chairman Justice Eswaraiah, AP State Council of Higher Education chairman K Hemachandra Reddy, Higher Education Special Chief Secretary Satish Chandra were among those present on the occasion.

