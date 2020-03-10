AP CM Review Meeting On Nadu-Nedu Programme

AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy held a review meeting with state Education officials at the camp office on Tuesday, March 10. He orders the officials to make sure that good quality products are being distributed to children.

AP CM instructed the officials to focus on Nadu-Nedu programme through which the state government has planned to provide all the basic amenities like bathroom, water, furniture, blackboard, compound wall, finishing, paints, fans to children in 15,000 schools in the first phase.

YS Jagan inquired the officials over the Nadu-Nedu programme and asked them to speed up the works. He ordered the officials to supply quality lunch to students. He even inquired about the functioning of app designed for monitoring of “Jagananna Gorumudda Scheme”.