AMARAVATI: The Communist Party of India (CPM) has decided to contest independently in the local body elections of Andhra Pradesh, scheduled between March 21 and 29 in four phases. Party leaders have decided to stay away from the Telugu Desam Party and CPI Party.

CPM leaders held a meeting in Vijayawada on Tuesday, to discuss the strategies to be followed in the upcoming local body elections in AP. Speaking to the media after meeting, CPM leaders said that they have decided not to form alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and TDP but they may form alliance with any other small parties.

CPM leaders lashed out TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu for his anti people policies and corruption during his regime.

However, CPI state secretary K Ramakrishna said that will form alliance with TDP and they will announce the exact seat-sharing position in a day or two.

