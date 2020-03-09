TADEPALLI: German Consul General (Chennai) Christina Maria met Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at his camp office in Tadepalli on Monday morning. YS Jagan welcomed by the German Consul's team and presented a shawl to Christina .

They discussed several issues related to women's welfare, education, and Rythu Bharosa centres.

The Chief Minister specially asked her about the German education system and how skilling centres worked there. Also present in the meeting was Founder and Executive Chairman of Cyient Technologies,BV Mohan Reddy.

The Consul General earlier had a meeting with Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) representatives in Vijayawada and Government officials in Vijayawada. She had discussions related to Indo -German ties issues and business talks with them.

