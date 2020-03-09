AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy extended warm greetings and good wishes on the occasion of Holi, the festival of colours.

Holi, which marks the onset of spring, is celebrated throughout the country with joy and gaiety.The festive spirit of Holi transcends across all social barriers and strengthens communities and symbolises the power of truth.

Holi is commonly referred to as Madan Mahotsav or Kama Mahotsav in South India. As Kamdev is very popular God in South India, the festival of spring is dedicated to the God of love here.

