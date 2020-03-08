AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy extended his greetings on the occasion of International Women's Day on Sunday.

In his message, the Chief Minister said only when women achieve economic, social, and political excellence that one can say that we are in the path of true development.

It gives us immense happiness to know that all our welfare schemes right from Amma Vodi, to the distribution of housing sites for the poor, ultimately aims at supporting women empowerment, he said.