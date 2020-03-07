NEW DELHI: The Union Home Ministry on Saturday has ratified the suspension and directed Andhra Pradesh government to file a charge sheet before April 7 on former Intelligence Chief AB Venkateswara Rao. The former DG has been suspended over violation of All India Services Rules and accused of acts of treason towards the nation.

It is alleged that he colluded with a foreign defence manufacturing company in deals worth Rs 25 crore 50 lakhs and the Home Ministry believes that he is behind this deal which was done under the garb of modernisation of the police department.

It is also alleged that he leaked critical police and intelligence information to the Israel based company.

Venkateshwar Rao was suspended by the state government on February 8th, under Rule 3(1) of All India Services Act, which states that every member of the Service shall at all times maintain absolute integrity and devotion to duty and shall do nothing which is unbecoming of a member of the Service.

