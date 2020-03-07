AMARAVATI: The Andhra Pradesh State government has postponed the SSC (10th Class ) Board examinations which were scheduled to be held from March 24 as they were clashing with local body polls schedule.State Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh released the new schedule for the SSC time table on Saturday.
As per reports the new dates for the SSC examinations will start from March 31st right after the Local Body elections process completes on the 29th and end on April 17th 2020. The exam will start from 9:30 AM in the morning to 12:15 PM.
Check Out the New SSC TimeTable Here
10th Time Table 2020
The State Election Commission announced the local body election schedule on Saturday and earlier issues such as shortage of staff and other issues came up for discussion and the officials urged the government to postpone the exams.
