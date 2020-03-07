March 29: Counting of votes

Overruling the plea made by opposition parties for postponement, the State Election Commission on Friday announced it will issue notification on Saturday for elections to mandal and zilla parishad territorial constituencies in Andhra Pradesh.

"We have decided to go ahead with the conduct of the elections, " State Election Commissioner N Ramesh Kumar said. Barring the ruling YSR Congress Party, opposition parties including TDP, Congress and Jana Sena, sought postponement of the elections in view of the coronavirus scare.

Talking to reporters after a meeting with representatives of all political parties, Ramesh Kumar said that though we have no doubts on the EVMs, we have decided to go with ballot papers," Elections to these local bodies were overdue since July last year when the five-year term ended.

