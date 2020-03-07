AMARAVATI: Formal notification for the elections to MPTC and ZPTCs ,Parishads Gram Panchayaths and Municipal Bodies was issued by the State Election Commission on Saturday. State Election Commissioner N Ramesh Kumar released the schedule and explained in detail about the phase wise polls that are going to take place in 13 districts in the State of Andhra Pradesh.
The entire poll process will take place in three phases and will be completed by the end of the month he said.With the notification released, the Election Code of Conduct has come into effect.
Check Out the AP Local Body Polls 2020 Complete Schedule Here:
The EC also said that the SSC board examinations scheduled to be held from March 24 were postponed to April as it will clash with local body polls.
ZPTC and MPTC election schedule: Single Phase
March 7: Notification Released.
March 9-11: Receipt of nominations.
March 12: Scrutiny of nominations.
March 14: Deadline for withdrawal of nominations.
March 21: Conduct of polls.
March 24: Counting of votes.
Municipal Bodies election schedule: Single Phase
March 9: Notification Released.
March 11-13: Receipt of nominations.
March 14: Scrutiny of nominations.
March 16: Deadline for withdrawal of nominations.
March 23: Conduct of polls.
March 27: Counting of votes.
Gram Panchayat election schedule:First Phase
March 15: Notification Released.
March 17-19: Receipt of nominations.
March 20: Scrutiny of nominations.
March 22: Deadline for withdrawal of nominations.
March 27: Conduct of polls.
March 27: Counting of votes.
Gram Panchayat election schedule:Second Phase
March 17: Notification Released.
March 19-21: Receipt of nominations.
March 22: Scrutiny of nominations.
March 24: Deadline for withdrawal of nominations.
March 29: Conduct of polls.
March 29: Counting of votes
Overruling the plea made by opposition parties for postponement, the State Election Commission on Friday announced it will issue notification on Saturday for elections to mandal and zilla parishad territorial constituencies in Andhra Pradesh.
"We have decided to go ahead with the conduct of the elections, " State Election Commissioner N Ramesh Kumar said. Barring the ruling YSR Congress Party, opposition parties including TDP, Congress and Jana Sena, sought postponement of the elections in view of the coronavirus scare.
Talking to reporters after a meeting with representatives of all political parties, Ramesh Kumar said that though we have no doubts on the EVMs, we have decided to go with ballot papers," Elections to these local bodies were overdue since July last year when the five-year term ended.
