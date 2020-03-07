AMARAVATI: Ahead of civic polls, Andhra Pradesh government has launched Nigha app which will be used to curb the malpractices in the elections.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy launched the app at his camp office at Tadepally on Friday.

As per details, any person can complain about the malpractices which they encounter during the campaign through this app.

People can also inform about the distribution of money, gifts, and liquor and about the continuation of the campaign even after the permitted time is over.

Complainants can also send photos and videos of such incidents.

Appropriate action will be taken against the offender.

People, who are filing the complaint need not share their personal details and identity of the complainant would be kept secret.

The elections to the Zilla Parishad Territorial constituencies (ZPTCs), Mandal Parishad Territorial Constituencies (MPTCs), Gram Panchayats and Municipal Bodies will be conducted in this month in three phases starting from March 21st and end on March 29th.

The State election Commission released notification to the elections on Friday.

