AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh government which always gives utmost priority to the safety of women has now taken a decision to set up 12 more Disha police station in the state on the occasion of Women's day which falls this Sunday, 8 March. AP DGP Gautam Sawang has said that six Disha police stations have been set up in six districts, and on March 8, another 12 police stations will be opened in the state.



Speaking to the media, the DGP said that AP-Legislative Assembly passed Disha Bill -2019 and the legislature has approved the bill where the President has to yet approve it. The AP police are always a step forward in protecting women, he stated.

He even added that state police are moving forward in accordance with the Government's endeavour of protecting women, and that they are completing the framework of the Disha Act.

As a part of implementing Disha Act, special courts would be set up in 13 districts of the state and Forensic Labs would be set up in Vishakhapatnam and Tirupati, said DGP.

Sawang further said that Women Police stations are being upgraded as Disha Women Police Stations. Police received 86 active calls within twenty-five days of launching the Disha SOS App, out of which FIRs have been registered for twenty-six cases, he said.

The DGP further stated that over two lakh people have downloaded the Disha App so far and 14 thousand calls have been received till now.

The DGP said that AP Police had set up Cyber Mitra to bring control over crime rate in the state. The state has so far registered 206 Zero FIRs. People can also complain about their problems via WhatsApp on 9121211100 he said while concluding the session.

