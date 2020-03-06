VISAKHAPATNAM: The Royal Bengal tigress from Kanan-Pendari Zoo of Chhattisgarh has now arrived in Visakhapatnam's Indira Gandhi Zoological Park on Thursday March 05 by the Korba-Visakhapatnam Express. The tigress is a one year old cub and was born on November 11, 2018.

After the tigress entered the the zoo, curator Yashoda Bhai examined the tiger for one day and named it as Durga. Since the Visakha Zoo is completely new to the tigress, it has been put in special care until it get used to its new surroundings.

The Visakhapatnam's Zoo officials have sent two pairs of star tortoises to Kanan-Pendari Zoological Garden at Bilaspur in exchange for sending the tigress.

