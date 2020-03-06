AMARAVATI: Reservations for the Zilla Parishad Chairpersons in the state have been confirmed under Section 181, subsection 2 of the Andhra Pradesh Panchayat Raj Act-1994 on Friday. Commissioner of Panchayat Raj and Rural Development,Girija Shanker issued a gazette notification to this effect. Seven of the total 13 Zilla Parishad chairperson posts have been reserved for women while four for General, Two seats for SCs and one for STs. Elections to the local body elections including the MPTCs and ZPTCs are due to be conducted in the state by the end of March.

Check out the ZP reservations list below:

Anantapur: BC Woman Chittoor: General East Godavari; SC Guntur; SC (Woman) Krishna: General (Woman) Kurnool: General Prakasam: General (Woman) Nellore: General (Woman) Srikakulam; BC (Woman) Visakhapatnam: ST (Woman) Vizianagaram: General West Godavari: BC Kadapa: Genera

