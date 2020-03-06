AMARAVATI: There has been no positive case of Coronavirus in the state so far and people coming from other countries are being thoroughly screened at the airports, said the officials, at a review meeting on preventive measures on Coronavirus held by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy here on Friday.

The Chief Minister directed the officials to set aside Rs 200 crores to meet any exigency and Rs 60 crores to set up special wards in Vijayawada and Ananthapur for the purpose. Super-specialty hospitals in Vijayawada and Ananthapur have been asked to handle Coronavirus cases. Ambulances have been kept ready to carry suspected Coronavirus cases to the hospitals and the vehicles would completely be sterilized once the patient is dropped at the hospital. All those returning from abroad are being asked to be under observation for 14 days.

He cautioned the officials not to create panic among the people but to just inform about the precautions that need to be taken to prevent the spread of virus and to set up a call centre to immediately take up preventive measures. He also directed the officials to involve the village secretariats in creating awareness among the people about the virus.

The officials said that 20 out of the 24 suspected cases identified were proved negative, and details of the remaining four are awaited. The virus can be prevented by special care on hygiene and personal care. It has been found that only 5% of the positive cases turn critical more so when a person is already suffering from some ailment, the officials said.

At least 6,927 persons who arrived from abroad were screened at Visakhapatnam airport till March 5. This apart, 790 persons who landed in Visakhapatnam port, 469 in Krishnapatnam port in ships and 60 persons at Gannavaram airport have been screened. The state doctors are being trained to handle the screening tests, officials said.

They also said that 351 beds have been kept ready, 47 ventilators, 12,444 personal protective equipment and 1.10 lakh masks acquired to meet any exigency. Similarly, orders have been placed to acquire 12,000 personal protective equipment and 50,000 masks. Isolation wards are being arranged away from all the major hospitals.

Chief Secretary Neelam Swahney, Principal Secretary (Health) KS Jawahar Reddy and Special Secretary (CMO) PV Ramesh were among those present on the occasion.

Meanwhile, Speaking to media at secretariat, Deputy Chief Minister and state Health Minister Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas said there was no positive case of coronavirus in the State and people need not panic over coronavirus. “Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy held a review meeting with health officials and directed them to be alert. Every hospital is equipped with isolation wards, medicines, equipment" said the minister.

Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas said raids were also conducted on medical shops for selling masks at a higher price. Cases were registered on a couple of medical shops in the state. A five member team of state officials are in New Delhi to attend a nationwide special training session being organised by the Central Government. “ The officials on return will hold a state level training session on March 9th” said the Minister.

