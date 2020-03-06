AMARAVATI: In another bureaucratic rejig, the Andhra Pradesh Government has issued orders where several IPS officers were promoted and transferred on Friday. As per the orders, the promotions and transfers will come into effect immediately as stated in the order signed by State Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney.

RK Meena was promoted as Additional DG, Srikanth as SIB Chief, AS Khan as Marine Police Chief, Nagendra Kumar as Provisional Logistics IG, Raghurami Reddy as IG Intelligence, J Prabhakar Rao as Guntur Range IG, Vijaykumar as Intelligence DIG, KV Mohan Rao as Eluru Range DIG were promoted.

Harishkumar Gupta was made as Chairman of Police Recruitment Board, Vineet Brijlal as Enforcement Director. Vineeth Brijlal has also been given additional responsibilities as Director of Prohibition and Excise.

