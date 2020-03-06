AMARAVATI: Setting a new record in the housing for poor section, the state government is going to fulfil the dream of the poor by proving houses for all by constructing over 30 lakh houses by 2024.

This was decided at a review meeting on housing sector by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy here on Friday, to distribute 26.6 lakh house-site pattas to the poor by Ugadi festival in 14,097 YSR Jaganna housing colonies that would come up in the state. An extensive discussion was held on the number of houses to be constructed for the beneficiaries.

The Chief Minister enquired about the funds sanctioned in the urban and rural areas as part of the Centrally-sponsored schemes and the funds that were to be sanctioned by the state government for it. He said that houses have to be constructed for those who already have plots in addition to the beneficiaries who are going to be given pattas afresh.

The officials informed that a plan of action was ready for the construction of over 19.3 lakh houses to beneficiaries in the limits of municipalities and urban development authorities. They said that in addition to the 4,500 engineers in the housing department, the newly recruited 45,000 employees in the village secretariats would be involved in the housing programme and they have been given training in handling the work.

The Chief Minister directed the officials to maintain quality in the construction of houses. He asked them to ensure that banks give a loan of Rs 25,000 at the rate of 25 paise interest to each beneficiary and that the remaining amount would be borne by the government. The loan would be helpful to the beneficiaries to meet exigencies, he added.

The Chief Minister also directed the officials to provide proper drainage system, water facility and electricity in the colonies and to plant saplings. Minister for housing Cherukuvada Sriranganadha Raju and other officials were among those present on the occasion.

