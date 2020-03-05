AMARAVATI: IMR Metallurgical Resources AG company representatives met Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy with a proposal to set up steel plant in YSR district, at the camp office on Thursday March 05. They opined that YSR district has full potential for transforming into a steel city in the coming days. YS Jagan assured full support from the state government for setting up of proposed steel plant.

IMR Representatives spoke to the AP CM over their proposal to set up a steel plant which has an annual capacity of 10 million tonnes. CM inquired about the activities of the IMR company, IMR company spokespersons told YS Jagan that IMR group has companies in many countries, including Indonesia, South Africa, Mexico, Colombia, Italy, Ukraine and India related to coal mining, iron ore and gold extraction and power and steel factories.

Speaking with the representatives, AP CM said that the state government has started efforts to set up a steel plant in YSR district. "AP has entered into an agreement with NMDC for the supply of iron ore to the plant", said YS Jagan.

AP CM further added that setting up another steel plant in the district would create a better industrial environment and the government will provide any kind of cooperation such as water, electricity, infrastructure.

YS Jagan explained to them the ease of transportation to the YSR district, as it is well-connected with Krishnapatnam port, the railway line and the national highways.

AP CM expressed a hope that youth will get an ample amount of employment opportunities, as a large number of jobs would be created by setting up two steel plants in the district.

Neelam Sahni, Woman Chief Secretary of AP, Rajat Bhargav, Special Chief Secretary of Industries, IMR AG Chairman Hans-Rudolf Wild, Company Director Anirudh Mishra and several others attended this meeting.

