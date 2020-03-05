AMARAVATI: In the wake of Coronovirus out broke the Andhra Pradesh government geared up for measures to tackle the virus in the state. Control rooms were set up in districts of the state. Isolation wards were set up in all Government General Hospitals, district hospitals and a 24*7 control room have been set up in all the districts.

According to a press release from the Director of health and family welfare, a total of 23 samples were collected so far, out of which 11 were tested negative and results of the rest of the 12 cases are awaited. Meanwhile, the government also issued a general advisory to the people

*Public should follow the cough etiquette by covering the nose and the mouth using a handkerchief or towel either while sneezing or coughing

* Wash hands with soap frequently, and sanitize

* Avoid public places and social gatherings

* Avoid shaking hands

Also Read: AP Govt Decides To Develop Three Ports On Its Own