AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy met Tamil Nadu Ministers SP Velumani and D Jayakumar met on Wednesday, March 04. In this meeting the ministers discussed over the inter-linking of rivers between two states.
AP CM YS Jagan Meets Tamil Nadu Ministers
Related stories
Andhra pradesh
26 Lakh Poor To Get Land-sites : AP Govt
AP govt has set in motion the process of distribution of house-sites to 26 lakh poor people in the state on March 25 for which 43,141 acres have been earmarked.
Andhra pradesh
AP Cabinet Meeting Highlights
The Andhra Pradesh Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was held in secretariat on Wednesday, March 04.
Andhra pradesh
AP CM’s Message To Students Appearing For Intermediate Boards
The Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh YS Jagan Mohan Reddy took to twitter this morning to wish the students appearing for their Intermediate Board Examinations.
Andhra pradesh
Andhra Techie With Suspected Coronavirus Symptoms Isolated
A software engineer with suspected symptoms of coronavirus was admitted to government-run hospital in Kakinada town of Andhra Pradesh, doctors said on Wednesday.