AMARAVATI: The Andhra Pradesh Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was held in secretariat on Wednesday, March 04. The Cabinet has discussed over several key issues like the National Population Register (NPR), setting up of Airport in Bhogapuram at Vizianagaram district,construction of sea port at Ramayapatnam.

AP government also discussed over the distribution of 25 lakhs residential plots to the eligible candidates by Ugadi, the introduction of the budget in the assembly, constructions of ports and other were also discussed issues in today's cabinet meeting.