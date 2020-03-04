AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh government has decided to go with the 2010 questionnaire for National Population Register (NPR) and has awarded the Bhogapuram international airport work to GMR group on PPP (Public Private Partnership) model besides giving the nod for the house site pattas to poor.

Briefing media after the cabinet meeting here on Wednesday, Minister for Information and Public Relations, Perni Venkataramaiah (Nani) said a resolution was passed requesting that the Centre maintain the National Population Register (NPR) as it existed in the year 2010 and to keep the NPR-2019 at abeyance.

The decision on NPR was taken from the public perspective. “It was noticed that a majority of the people across the State have expressed fear on NPR and worried were about placing them in detention camps. In this regard, we have sent a requisition to the Union Government to change the questionnaire or take up the 2010 format,’’ he said.

The State has set in motion the process of distribution of house-sites to 26 lakh poor people in the state on March 25 for which 43,141 acres have been earmarked. The minister said pattas would be registered in the names of the beneficiaries on a stamp paper and will be given to beneficiaries. All the colonies would be named as YSR Jagananna colonies.

The beneficiary will be given the right to mortgage the land within five years of being given the patta in case of an exigency. The beneficiary will also be given a legal entitlement to sell the land within five years in case of need, the minister said.

All the tahsildars are being the designated as joint sub-registrar and the MRO office would also be designated as joint sub-registrar office to make the process of the sale of land simpler. To make the programme a success, 26,976 acres of government land and 16,164 acres of private land has been acquired by the government, the minister said. The plots would be developed and marking is being done on a war-footing. Gravel roads will be laid before the land is handed over to the beneficiary.

The cabinet has also decided to award the construction of Bhogapuram International Airport to GMR group on a PPP (Public Private Partnership). The total area of 2703 acres was reduced to 2200 acres and the remaining 500 acres will be under the control of the State government.

To increase power generation by 1600 MW, VTPS, and Krishnapatnam Thermal Plant will be provided with Rs 2000 Crores from the banks with State government consent.

Based on the Cabinet Sub-committee report on the insider trading and irregularities in land deals in the capital region, the Cabinet approved to set up a police station under the SIT and file the cases with FIR and also prepare charge-sheet. Further, it was proposed to make the investigations through CB-CID or Lokayukta.

Keeping the Eruvaka program in view to provide quality seeds to the farmers, AP Seed Development Corporation will be provided with a bank loan of Rs 500 Crores from the banks. The cabinet has taken the decision to cancel two acres of land given to the Telugu Desam Party in Ongole in the previous government. To strengthen Sunnipenta Village Panchayat of Kurnool district, four village secretariats will be established and 44 posts are sanctioned for the purpose.

