AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy conducted a review meeting on coronavirus on Tuesday, March 03. He orders the health officials to take preventive measures to stop the spread of the virus and to set up isolation centers in district hospitals. YS Jagan ordered the officials to stay alert after the first coronavirus case was registered in Telangana.

AP CM said that no case has not yet been registered in the state, and public need not fear about the spread of virus. YS Jagan asked the people of the state to be prepared to face any situation and advised the health officials to train staff by conducting training programs along with physicians.

The Chief Minister orderered officials to spread awareness in people of the state about the symptoms, treatment of Coronavirus and how it spreads among the people. He advised the officials to distribute pamphlets in each village secretariat for bringing awareness in people. Body and mouth masks should be made available to the people and he directed officials to order for them.

Health Secretary Jawahar Reddy also attended the meeting and he gave details about the Coronavirus to the district collectors. Speaking in the meeting Reddy, said that only 5 percent of cases of Coronavirus are very dangerous. Dr Jawahar Reddy reminded that India faced the SARS virus earlier and successfully tided through the issue.

Reddy asserted over the need for setting up of coordination committees and isolation wards at the district level. He assured that they would give special training to the staff and to set up Rapid Response Teams in the state. Reddy concluded saying that they will also focus on screening travellers coming from other countries into the state.

