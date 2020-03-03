"In view of a number of apprehensions and doubts being expressed in various quarters with respect to the conduct of NPR exercise, following clarifications are issued to all the District Collectors/ Principal Census Officers in the shape of "Frequently Asked Questions" (FAQ) for easy dissemination to all concerned," General Administration Department Secretary Shashi Bhushan Kumar said in the order issued on January 22.

He said people are not required to submit any document to the enumerators during the NPR exercise.

"Enumerators are just required to record whatever answers are given by the people and not to press for any further answers to any query if they do not intend to give and also not to ask for any document," Kumar said in the order.

The GAD Secretary added that all officials involved, from enumerators onwards, "have been/are being trained" to the effect that there was no requirement of submission of any document by the people during the NPR exercise, nor any requirement to insist on answer to any query if people do not intend to answer. (PTI)

