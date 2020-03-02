AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy conducted a review meeting over the "Mission Build AP" programme on Monday. The state government has started this initiative to promote infrastructure development and resource mobilization in the state.

Government officials, National Building Construction Corporation (NBCC) ltd. chairman and managing director PK Gupta and other representatives attended this meeting. NBCC has made proposals over the effective utilisation of government lands. AP CM YS Jagan honored PK Gupta after the meeting.

According to this initiative, the NBCC will identify government land that are not in use and sell them at a market price, and the money will be used to improve the infrastructure in the state. As lands belonging to several government departments, public enterprises and corporations are lying vacant, particularly in urban areas, being occupied by encroachers, the government has decided to sell them for funding development and welfare schemes.

As the NBCC has experience in effective usage of the vacant lands, the State government decided to enter into an agreement with it, the minister said. The NBCC, an organisation of the Centre, has constructed residential colonies and offices in various parts of Delhi city.

