AMARAVATI: The Andhra Pradesh government has begun doorstep delivery of pension distribution in the state on Sunday. By 10 am, more than 63 percent or 38.28 lakh pension beneficiaries have received their amounts at their doorsteps, Gopal Krishna Dwivedi, principal secretary of Panchayat Raj and Rural Development said.
Dwivedi added that the full distribution of pensions will be completed by today afternoon. The YSRCP government under the "YSR Pension Kanuka" initiative aims to end the struggles of old people who find it difficult to go to the pension office. The age for old age pensioners (OAP) has been reduced from 65 to 60 years. With the increase in the pensioners, the list of beneficiaries has gone up to 54.64 lakh this year.
For greater transparency, volunteers equipped with smartphones and with biometric information of the beneficiaries are tasked to reach the houses and hand over the amount to the beneficiaries. The door-step delivery scheme started across 13 districts in the state from February this year.
Out of Rs 15,675.20 crores earmarked by the government for the programme, Rs 1320.14 crore has already been released for the first month to be paid on February 1.
