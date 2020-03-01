AMARAVATI: The Andhra Pradesh government has begun doorstep delivery of pension distribution in the state on Sunday. By 10 am, more than 63 percent or 38.28 lakh pension beneficiaries have received their amounts at their doorsteps, Gopal Krishna Dwivedi, principal secretary of Panchayat Raj and Rural Development said.

Dwivedi added that the full distribution of pensions will be completed by today afternoon. The YSRCP government under the "YSR Pension Kanuka" initiative aims to end the struggles of old people who find it difficult to go to the pension office. The age for old age pensioners (OAP) has been reduced from 65 to 60 years. With the increase in the pensioners, the list of beneficiaries has gone up to 54.64 lakh this year.