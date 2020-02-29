AMARAVATI: Reliance Industries chief and and managing director Mukesh Ambani has met Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at the CM’s Camp Office in Tadepalli on Saturday, February 29.
Mukesh Ambani met the AP CM to discuss Reliance's investment for the upcoming projects in the state. Ambani's son Ananth Ambani, Rajya Sabha member and industrialist Parimal Natwani were also present at the meeting.
YSR Congress Party MP V Vijayasai Reddy and other leaders welcomed the Ambanis at Gannavaram airport and presented a memo to Mukesh Ambani and his son.
Also Read: More Perks To Students Under Jagananna Vasati Deevena