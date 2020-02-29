AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy held a review meeting here on Friday and enquired about the various schemes that are underway.

AP CM enquired about Jagananna Vidya Deevana, Mana badi Nadu Nedu and Jagananna Goru Mudha schemes.

Tlhe state students to get text books for free along with unifrom cloth, shoes and socks, belt, and bag in the student kits under Jagananna Vidya Kanuka scheme.

He also enquired about Manabadi Nadu-Nedu works and Jagananna Gorumudha works.

The Chief Minister directed the officials to call for competitive tenders so that price might come down. For the same, the officials said that they would go for E-procurements and reverse tendering. Moreover the Chief Minister is keen on delivering the scheme benfits on time and instructed the officials to stick to deadline and no irregularities should take place. The Chief Minister had checked the textbooks and workbooks that will be given to students.

The Chief Minister has sought details from the officials regarding Manabadi Nadu-Nedu works in schools; asked officials about the schools where works have been started and schools where works are yet to begin. He directed the officials to coordinate with CMO officials in order to ensure no irregularities take place. He said that schools should be lively and attractive. 'Starting from compound wall to school building every material should be attractive. The walls should be filled with paintings,' he insturcted officials.

The Chief Minister also reviewed the Gorumuddha (mid-day meal) program and enquired the quality and supply of food as per the updated menu. He also instructed the officials to monitor the program closely and ensure that quality food is being supplied.

The officials of the Education department mentioned that a dedicated mobile app for Gorumudda is in the process and a detailed information on menu, schedule and grievance redressal will be equipped in it.

"There should be a continuous monitoring on Gorumudda as it is a prestigious project taken up by the state government. If there is any complaint regarding the program from any school, it has to be resolved at the earliest, " said Chief Minister.

He further highlighted the sanitation in schools and instructed the officials to maintain main proper sanitation in all schools across the state. He also inquired and teacher training programs, curriculum, work books and textbooks. He advised the officials to start classes on morals and ethics, as they nurture the students as good citizens.

For educating differently abled children, the officials are instructed to start one model school in each constituency across the state, on the lines of Vijetha school which is being run by the YSR foundation in Pulivendula. All these schools will be established under the Nadu-Nedu scheme.

The state Education Minitser Adimulapu Suresh and the higher officials were among those present in the review meeting.

