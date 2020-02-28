POLAVARAM: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said, a plan of action should be prepared to complete the Polavaram Project by June 2021 while the spillway and the approach channel have to be completed by this June so that water could be supplied through the spillway.

Addressing a review meeting here on Friday, after inspecting the cofferdam and spillway at the project site here on Friday, which is one of the topmost priorities of the government, the Chief Minister directed the officials to clear all hurdles in executing the project at the earliest. The rock-fill dam works should be carried out between June and October to fill the gaps in the cofferdam and adequate funds would be allocated for it, he said.

The Chief Minister directed the officials to immediately start the relief and rehabilitation works so that people of the region could be evacuated to safer places even before the project works are completed. He said an official should be completely entrusted with the work of liaising with the Central government for getting clearance for the designs and follow-up action in the execution.

While saying that siltage due to floods during last season was the reason behind the delay in the execution of the project works, the Chief Minister asked the officials to complete the right and left canal works on time. The officials informed that the right canal works would be completed by this June and the left canal works were being taken up in two packages. The Chief Minister directed them to see that there were no breaches to the canal works.

It was proposed to name the bridge to be constructed over the spillway as YSR Gateway with a four-lane road and link it to the earth-cum-rock-fiilled dam. The officials informed that 41.15 mts of water can be stored in the coffer dam for which 17,000 people in Devipatnam region would have to be evacuated from six villages which are likely to be submerged in 35 contours. The Chief Minister said that funds would be released for setting up rehabilitation colonies.

Also Read: Pictures| AP CM YS Jagan Polavaram Project Visit