AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Police Officers Association took exception to TDP Chief N Chandrababu Naidu and his son Nara Lokesh, threatening police officers in the State. Speaking to the media on Thursday, Janukula Srinivasa Rao, President of the APPOA said that it has become a habit for both of them to threaten police officers. He demanded that they immediately withdraw their statements made against the police officers and henceforth refrain from making such threats.

It may be recollected that the North Andhra people thwarted Chandrababu Naidu's trip to the region where he had come to protest against decentralisation for development. His visit led to serious protests by the locals and various organisations in Visakhapatnam, where Chandrababu along with other TDP leaders were stranded at the Airport entrance for more than five and half hours. He was finally taken into preventive detention and sent back into the airport after much persuasion.

When the protestors raised slogans against him, the police asked him to go back into the airport lounge so that no harm befalls him, but instead Chandrababu expressed his angst on the police and abused them.

He started shouting at them and asked the police to move aside. He further threatened them saying that he would see their end, and made statements like- ''encounter me'' and indulged in a heated argument with them.

Responding to this incident, Srinivasa Rao issued a press release on behalf of the Police Officers Association. As per the press release the Police officers condemned his statement where he was seen asking them if , "Gadidula kasthunnara?" translated as, "are you herding donkeys," and that police were supposed to play peacekeepers, not herd donkeys.

He said that it was most unfortunate that the former chief minister was unaware of the fact that police have to act in difficult circumstances where they could be sudden and unexpected outbreak of violence.

In fact the police protected him from further harm from the angry mob and instead he and his son were threatening the police with such statements he said. He also said that Chandrababu's son Lokesh was also talking inappropriately and threatening the police that he would not spare anyone if they come to power, Srinivasa Rao said.