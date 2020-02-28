AMARAVATI: The Andhra Pradesh government led by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has issued orders to Ministers, that they should be available in AP secretariat every Wednesday, without fail.

The government has taken this decision, keeping in view of the people who reaches to the secretariat to make requests over any of their problems. AP CM informed the concerned officials that all the advance arrangements should be made for the visitors to avoid any convenience to them.

The main aim of the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government behind asking the Ministers to stay back in the secretariat for at least once in a week, is to make the concerned ministers available to the common man to address their grievances.

