AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has inspected the field work of Polavaram project site, through aerial survey on Friday, February 28 for the second time after taking charge as Chief Minster of the State.

AP CM met with Ministers Pilli Subhash Chandra Bose, Perni Nani,Anil Kumar Yadav, Alla Nani, Taneti Vanitha, Cherukuvada Sriranganadha Raju. MLAs Tellam Balaraju, Kottu Satyanarayana, Talari Venkatrao, Dhanalakshmi Devarapalli, GS Naidu, Mudunuri Prasadaraju, Puppala Vasu Babu and MPs Margani Bharat, Kotagiri Sridhar and the district Collector gave a grand welcome to YS Jagan at the project site.

YS Jagan visited the Polavaram project site to guide the Department of Water Resources Officers and the representatives of the contracting agencies to discuss over the ground level implementation of the Action Plan (Action Plan) that the Government has devised to prioritize the irrigation projects in the state and to speed up the construction works of the project.

Also Read: AP CM YS Jagan To Take Stock Of Polavaram Project