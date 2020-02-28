MACHILIPATNAM: A 35-year old man was arrested on Friday for allegedly raping a minor girl and dumping her in a bushy area in Nuzvid town in Krishna District in Andhra Pradesh, police said.

According to the reports, the 10-year old girl was found in a serious condition near the IIIT Nuzvid campus by police who was patrolling early on Thursday. The is girl undergoing treatment at the Vijayawada Government Hospital and her health condition is stable. After investigation police arrested the man who works as a hotel waiter.

Police said that the man had purchased 'biriyani' from a restaurant on his way home. However, seeing the girl waiting alone at a bus stop for her father the bi-cycle borne man offered lift, saying he would help her in looking for him. He had then taken the girl to an isolated place and raped her.

Police suspected the accused based on the biriyani packet found there, and visited the restaurant and examined the CCTV footage which led them to the accused.

