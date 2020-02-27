VISAKHAPATNAM: High tension prevailed at all over the city of Visakhapatnam starting from airport on Thursday, as ruling YSR Congress Party workers along with the people of the state started protesting against leader of opposition N. Chandrababu Naidu's visit to the coastal city. He has stuck in the airport for two hours so far.

People of Visakhapatnam questioned Chandrababu how can he visit the city after opposing to state government decision of making it as executive capital. YSRCP leaders stated that Chandrababu has no moral right to visit Visakhapatnam after opposing it as the executive capital. People shouted slogans "Babu go back" against Chandrababu Naidu's visit.

Telugu Desam party Chief was arriving on his first visit to the port city for the first time after it was declared the executive capital by YSRCP government last month. People and YSRCP activists gathered in large number in the city and protested against TDP chief tour by holding black flags. Even the state police have denied permission to the TDP chief for taking out a rally from the airport to Pendurthy.



AP Minister Dharmana Krishna Das suggests Chandrababu Naidu to stop provocations and fake tours. He said that Chandrababu is visiting to Visakhapatnam without any ambition. He reminded TDP chief that people of the state has no longer trust on the TDP party and defeated the party leaders in the 2019 AP elections.

YSRCP leader Killi Krupa Rani makes fun of Chandrababu Naidu tour and said that he has done nothing to the people of North Andhra. People of North Andhra were at loss due to TDP chief silence after the bifurcation of the state, said Rani.

Also Read: Rapaka Supports AP CM’s Decision