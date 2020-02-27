TIRUPATI: Jana Sena Party (JSP) MLA Rapaka Vara Prasad Rao extended support to Andhra Pradesh government's decision over making Visakhapatnam as executive capital of the state. Rapaka, who was on a visit to Tirumala on Thursday, spoke to the media after having darshan. He said that decentralisation of development will be beneficial to all the people of the state.

He further added that, making Visakhapatnam, as one of the capitals of the state will be helpful to the development of backward people in coastal Andhra districts. The JSP MLA asserted that three capitals were necessary for the development of all the districts in the state.

Responding to a reporter's question on his meeting with Pawan Kalyan in recent times, Rapaka said that he had not met the Jana Sena chief in recent times. He concluded saying that, "even though I am an MLA of the Jana Sena Party I will always support government policies which are beneficial to the people of Andhra Pradesh."

Also Read: AP Govt Releases Rs 2,984 Cr To Clear Dues To DISCOMs