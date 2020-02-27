KAKINADA: Labour Minister Santosh Gangwar on Wednesday laid the foundation stone of a 100-bedded Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) hospital at Kakinada in Andhra Pradesh. Gummanur Jayaram, Minister for Labour & Employment, Training & Factories, Andhra Pradesh was the chief guest of the function and Vanga Geetha Viswandh, MP, Kakinada presided the function.

Besides, Pilli Subhash Chandra Bose, Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Revenue, Stamps & Registration, Andhra Pradesh was also present on the occasion.

Gangwar talked about the various initiatives taken by the government to provide better care and services to workers.He also informed about reduction in contribution rates under Employees State Insurance Scheme, implementation of Atal Bimit Vyakti Kalyan Yojana, among others. The hospital will be built over 7 acres area with an estimated cost of Rs 101.54 crore.

It will consist of G+2 levels, including residential campus and will be equipped with all modern medical facilities like OPD, wards, labs and emergency facility. The hospital is expected to be completed in two years. After construction, it will be handed over to the state for running it.The hospital will help in catering to the needs of Kakinada and Yanam that currently have over 65,000 IPs (insured persons) and over 2 lakh beneficiaries, the statement said. (PTI)

Also Read: AP Govt To Set Up Desalination Plants With Israeli Collaboration In Coastal Districts